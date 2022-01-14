Police seek leads on two suspects Staff report KDTBrowser Jan 14, 2022 Jan 14, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kerrville police have asked the public’s help identifying a man and woman accused of stealing from Gibson’s Discount Center and Hobby Lobby.The thefts happened at Hobby Lobby on Sept. 30, 2021, and Gibson’s on Nov. 5, 2021, according to a Thursday statement from the agency.“The suspects were seen arriving and leaving in a white Ford F-150 four-door pickup, unknown license plate,” reads the statement. “The male suspect has a 3/4 tattoo sleeve on his left arm.” Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects are asked to contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Suspect Police Mass Communication Motor Vehicle Kerrville Police Department Seek Statement Help Tattoo KDTBrowser Follow KDTBrowser Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture Jan 2022 Hill Country Culture Jan 2022 Upcoming Events Jan 14 Drum Circle Fri, Jan 14, 2022 CST Jan 17 Kerr County Woodcarvers Mon, Jan 17, 2022 CST Jan 17 Center Point Lions Club Mon, Jan 17, 2022 CST Jan 19 A Course in Miracles Wed, Jan 19, 2022 CST Jan 19 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Jan 19, 2022 CST Jan 20 Hill Country Computer Club Thu, Jan 20, 2022 CST TRENDING NOW County officials try to mollify landowners' concerns Sheriff's officers to get new uniforms Woman disputes claim manslaughter defendant paid her money 59-lot subdivision planned near FM 479 and I-10 Fatal double shooting reported near Boerne Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.