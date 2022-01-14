Kerrville police have asked the public’s help identifying a man and woman accused of stealing from Gibson’s Discount Center and Hobby Lobby.

The thefts happened at Hobby Lobby on Sept. 30, 2021, and Gibson’s on Nov. 5, 2021, according to a Thursday statement from the agency.

“The suspects were seen arriving and leaving in a white Ford F-150 four-door pickup, unknown license plate,” reads the statement. “The male suspect has a 3/4 tattoo sleeve on his left arm.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects are asked to contact the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.

 

