In a contrast to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate, the four Kerrville City Council candidates and two mayoral candidates turned in a fine example of civility, preparation and commitment to their community during a live-streamed forum hosted by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Tightly moderated by Centennial Bank’s Brian Bowers, each of the three races for a spot on the five-person City Council received dedicated time for the candidates to make statements and answer
questions.
The segments each lasted about 30 minutes with Place 4 candidates Brenda Hughes and incumbent Delayne Sigerman going first. They were followed by Place 3 candidates Roman Garcia and incumbent Judy Eychner. The final pairing was the race for mayor between challenger David Barker and incumbent Bill Blackburn.
The civility of the night was cast by Barker, when he said he wasn’t running against Blackburn, but running for Kerrville. Blackburn, in turn, praised Barker for running the race.
“My hat is off to my opponent,” he said.
There were no potshots or name calling in this debate, but plenty of policy statements from the challengers and incumbents, who see a bright future for the community but differ — sometimes sharply — on how to get there. The candidates were asked five questions focused on roads, affordable housing, city finances, water and economic development.
One of the first questions was about Kerrville’s challenge with affordable housing, and there were some major differences between the mayoral candidates.
Barker, who has experience in engineering and business management, argued that the best way to solve Kerrville’s housing shortage is through the construction of more apartments.
“The best way to have affordable housing is with apartments, and when new apartments get built, you create voids below,” said Barker, adding that it’s the best short-term solution.
Blackburn’s pitch focused on his efforts around a workforce housing commission that he started, and he said it’s just a matter of time before Kerrville secures a builder to develop homes.
Of course, city officials thought at the beginning of the year that was going to happen when they offered $5 million in tax rebates for a D.R. Horton housing project south of town, but that fell through over the summer.
“I really think we’re going to see some good developments soon in that regard,” Blackburn said.
In the Place 4 forum, Sigerman argued that the city still needs to look at incentives to bring builders into Kerrville.
“The bottom line is that it’s very difficult for the builders to come in and build the affordable housing that we need and make a profit,” said Sigerman, adding that several apartment complexes are poised to open in Kerrville in the coming months.
Hughes said that there needs to be a realistic conversation about affordable housing.
“Realistically speaking, affordable homes are in the $150,000 price range and not in the $250,000 range,” said Hughes, adding that a one bedroom, one bathroom apartment should fetch about $600 per month.
Critics of the Vintage Heights project, which was expected to be built by D.R. Horton, argued that the city’s price point of $227,000 wasn’t a realistic number, considering the median income of most families in the area is still under $50,000.
Raising that wage was a major part of the discussion when it came to economic development, including Kerrville’s recent success in bringing in aerospace parts supplier Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing.
In the Place 3 race, Garcia cast doubt over the city’s role in attracting new businesses, but he said that the city should do more to market its features, including the Guadalupe River.
“I do believe there is a role, and that starts, probably, like I said earlier, with marketing and advertising the areas in Kerrville, and taking advantage of our big assets,” Garcia said.
Garcia’s main contention — one also held by Barker — is that the city isn’t doing enough cost-benefit analysis when it comes to providing incentive deals to attract businesses here, including Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing.
Eychner offered a contrasting view and said that despite the challenges of COVID-19, 2020 will go down as a year of economic development for the city. She highlighted the Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing deal.
“This is no pie-in-the-sky project, and it blew all cost-benefit analyses out of the water,” Eychner said of the Killdeer project.
Another key area was focused on street maintenance and drainage, where the current City Council issued $10 million in certificates of obligation in an effort to get ahead of long deferred maintenance projects. That work is being done across the city.
Barker said he was opposed to the issuance of certificates of obligation and that those bond issues should go before the voters.
“Right now our street needs are critical,” Hughes said. “It’s about time we make the streets a priority.”
That drew this counter from Sigerman: “You may have noticed a lot of construction, some of that happening today.
“I believe we inherited a problem with the streets, which we are trying to remedy, and we just didn’t have the extra cash just sitting around,” Sigerman continued. “We didn’t want to take the cash from other places. We felt like with our tax base, we were able to use our loan application at a very low interest rate.”
The water discussion focused on securing long-term water rights and supply. At a forum last month, the challengers raised the issue about plans the city considered to use treated wastewater as a drinking water source, but city officials said that was an emergency consideration that had no funding mechanism attached to it.
Barker said he’s opposed to any consideration of using treated wastewater and that he’s got a plan to improve the city’s long-term water supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.