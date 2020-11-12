The coronavirus surged across the United States on Wednesday with 140,000 new cases, and Texas’ latest outbreak reached past the 10,000 case mark for the second consecutive day.
Here in Kerrville, there have now been 36 infections this week, including 12 on Tuesday and six more on Wednesday. Peterson Regional Medical Center had 12 people hospitalized with the virus, but none were in the intensive care unit.
Peterson Health officials said they are well-positioned to handle a surge of cases despite the numbers of COVID patients now hospitalized. Peterson has not had a day so far in November when there weren’t 10 or more patients admitted to the hospital.
“We were certainly hoping we would be in a bubble and not have to go through the things that larger communities were having to deal with because we were in — quote — rural Texas,” Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson told The Associated Press.
“But that quickly came to a halt, and we realized we’re not immune to this,” said Edmondson, whose hospital in the Texas Hill Country now often has more than 10 COVID-19 patients admitted, double the usual number.
State health officials Wednesday reported 6,779 patients in hospitals, a spike of 609 in one day — one of the highest one-day bumps since the state started keep track.
On Tuesday, Texas set a one-day record for new cases with 10,865 — the first time there were 10,000 cases or more for a day since the middle of July. The state currently had a 12.6% positivity rate of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the situation in West Texas, especially El Paso, continues to intensify.
In El Paso, where more than 1,000 virus patients are hospitalized, local officials have shut down tattoo parlors, hair and nail salons and gyms — all steps that are beyond what Abbott has allowed. The state is fighting the move that Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton says is “oppressing” the border county of about 840,000 people, but local officials won a brief reprieve Wednesday when the Texas Supreme Court refused to make an expedited ruling.
El Paso County officials this week announced plans to add four additional morgue trailers, bringing the total number there to 10.
Texas has recorded 1,010,364 coronavirus cases and more than 19,300 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began in early March, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Only Illinois has averaged more new cases than Texas over the past two weeks.
Texas recently surpassed California, the most populous state, in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests. The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
A spokeswoman for Gov. Greg Abbott said he was relying on “data-driven hospitalization metrics” and that the state was working to help areas with rising caseloads. Abbott has not held a press briefing about the virus since September, when he announced that he was lifting more restrictions on restaurants and gyms.
“The reality is, COVID-19 still exists in Texas and across the globe, and Texans should continue to take this virus seriously and do their part by social distancing, washing their hands, and wearing a mask,” Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said.
(1) comment
Judge Kelly is happy with these numbers he will ask for a release on the state mandate of masks
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.