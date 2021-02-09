Join us for a special edition of "KDT Live" on Facebook Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/kerrvilledailytimes
The Tivy Lady Antlers will be in the studio to talk about basketball and their upcoming game against Cedar Park this week.
Coach Christy Dill, Cassidy Harmon, Ashlynn Way and Laurel Pruitt will be in-house.
Join us as we give the Lady Antlers our best wishes en route to the playoffs this week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.