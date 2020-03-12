KERRVILLE — Services for Jewel Wren, 95, of Kerrville, who died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her residence, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Mount Olive Baptist Church. Interment will be at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
