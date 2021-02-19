The Hill Country comes out of the icebox over the weekend.
Arctic air begins to retreat north and east allowing for warmer temperatures through the middle of next week.
Don't get me wrong, it remains cooler than average through Sunday, but the "thawing" trend will put a gradual end to icy roads and a gradual return to normal weather conditions.
WARMER TEMPERATURES SATURDAY, GUSTY WINDS
Gusty south winds replace the northerly "arctic express" creating a gradual warming trend.
The Hill Country makes progress melting some of the snowfall and ice that was observed over the past week and a half.
High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 50's.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
LOW CLOUDS POSSIBLE BY SUNDAY MORNING
Fair skies are expected Saturday evening.
Low clouds move in overnight.
Temperatures should be much warmer at night with lows in the middle to upper 30's.
Patchy fog is possible by daybreak Sunday.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph and gusty throughout the night.
60's SUNDAY AFTERNOON
After a cloudy start with areas of fog Sunday morning, skies become mostly sunny during the midday hours.
Highs top out in the lower to middle 60's.
Winds veer to the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.
TERRIFIC MONDAY!
Monday looks sunny and nice.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 60's.
