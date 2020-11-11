One person tested positive for COVID-19 this week at Schreiner University.
“Though we were hoping for another week of all negative tests, the low number of positive tests is still relatively good news,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president, in a statement to campus. “The individual testing positive is being isolated, and our contact tracing process has begun its work to determine who else will move into isolation. I ask for your thorough cooperation with these contact tracers so that we can stop any potential spread of the virus. This should serve as a reminder to all of us that we have a long way to go before we are on the other side of this virus. Remember to wear your mask, maintain social distance, and wash your hands frequently.”
The infection was uncovered in the eleventh week of surveillance testing for COVID-19 in accordance with the University’s protocols, according to a press release from the university.
Under the direction of Peterson Health, the University conducted 67 student tests and 19 employee tests.
"These were rapid response tests that are statistically unlikely to return a false positive," the release states. "After analyzing the tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center, one test returned positive."
In his message to campus, McCormick said the university has one more surveillance testing cycle before the end of the term.
“Since we are so close to leaving campus for Thanksgiving, I encourage everyone to limit their potential exposure to the virus since you likely will be seeing people that are not in your Schreiner 'bubble' over the next few weeks," McCormick said. "If you have any exposure to the virus before then, you could potentially pass that exposure to your friends and family. This is a very good time to stay on campus and limit your potential for any exposure.”
