The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus map shows Texas with 2535 cases and 34 deaths. Dallas has 439 cases and nine deaths. San Antonio has 140 cases and five deaths. The outbreak continues to wreak havoc in New York, where there are now more than 53,000 cases.
KDT EMPLOYEE TESTS NEGATIVE
One of The Kerrville Daily Times employees exposed to the coronavirus has tested negative for COVID-19. That employee is in regular contact with the Texas Department of State Health Services, which monitors all people who have been exposed. That includes daily calls to those who are in quarantine. The Daily Times staff was exposed to the virus when a visitor from Houston visited the newspaper office March 16-17.
There are a lot of questions about the flu vs. COVID-19, and there seems to be people wanting to compare the two. However, the data suggests that both are equally bad and the two together creates a logjam of care for medical staff at local hospitals. The other statistic we're seeing from people, especially on Facebook, is that the flu is deadlier, which is half true. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports there have been more than 2,600 deaths from "influenza like and pneumonia" since Sept. 29, 2019 through Jan. 29, 2019. The statistic doesn't differentiate between the two but groups them together. In addition, COVID-19 testing has taken the top spot when it comes to urgency, according to the health service's website. We've attached the agency's latest report to this article.
CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE
In a Texas Tribune article, Gov. Greg Abbott has struck a different tone from President Donald Trump, who has suggested the U.S. economy should be “opened up and raring to go by Easter."
“On one hand, I think there is an urgent desire by a lot of Americans to get back to work, to get back to normal,” Abbott said during a Thursday news conference at the Texas Capitol. "That said, everyone understands that we will all be working off of the best advice of medical professionals about what is the safest way to proceed."
Those divergent messages highlighted the middle-ground approach that Abbott has taken so far as the state’s chief executive responds to a global health crisis. While Trump and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have increasingly argued that America needs to get back to work as soon as possible, Abbott has resisted such rhetoric.
READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE: https://www.texastribune.org/2020/03/27/greg-abbott-coronavirus-donald-trump-local-officials/
NONPROFITS IN DANGER
The Dallas Morning News highlights a growing issue — one we're likely to see here in the Hill Country — for nonprofit groups — an uncertain future.
North Texas philanthropy is fighting for its communal life.
Shelter-in-place restrictions and fears of the pandemic have quashed major fundraising events and drastically reduced the area’s usually robust volunteer troops.
TOILET PAPER AT BILL MILLER'S
The San Antonio Express-News is reporting that barbecue chain Bill Miller's is selling if TP.
Need toilet paper? Got a craving for some brisket? Well, look no further than your area Bill Miller Bar-B-Q because the beloved San Antonio icon announced Saturday it has begun selling toilet paper and another coveted grocery item at its restaurants, according to a post on the fast-food chain's Facebook page.
The local chain is offering the public up to 12 rolls per person at only one dollar per roll.
CLEARING UP THE RIVERWALK
San Antonio's River Walk, often dubbed the Venice of Texas, is similar to the famous Italian city's canals in another way — both are clear while residents and tourists self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.
I’ve never seen these many fish in the King William District part of the river pic.twitter.com/Bai6BHRa5d— ULISES (@rdrunner_) March 25, 2020
You can see the bottom of the Riverwalk pic.twitter.com/FrjhSCgpqr— ULISES (@rdrunner_) March 25, 2020
HOUSTON METHODIST TRIES NEW TREATMENT
The Houston Chronicle reported that Houston Methodist Hospital Saturday night infused the blood of a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 into a critically ill patient, the first hospital in the nation to try the experimental therapy.
