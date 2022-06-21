The next seven days offer little hope when it comes to precipitation chances and cooler temperatures.
With that said, there are some hints that the pattern could change during the last week of June and the first week of July. Only time will tell at this point.
For now, hot and dry weather remains in the cards.
FIRST DAY OF SUMMER
Tuesday is the official date of the Summer Solstice this year. Tuesday will be the first official day of summer. I don’t think there are many who need the reminder, given the intense heat this summer.
Mostly sunny skies are expected across the entire Hill Country. High temperatures soar into the middle and upper 90s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph throughout the day. The breeze offers minor relief from the heat.
There is a very low — 2% to 5% — chance of a shower late in the day. Don’t count on it.
PATCHY LOW STRATUS CLOUDS OVERNIGHT
Fair skies are expected most of the night. A few patchy low stratus clouds arrive by sunrise. This will not affect the weather too much. They should burn off toward mid-morning.
Low temperatures end up in the lower to middle 70s, but a few low-lying areas may reach the upper 60s.
South-southeast winds taper off to 5 to 10 mph overnight.
MORE OF THE SAME WEDNESDAY
High pressure dominates the weather pattern Wednesday. Hot and dry weather conditions are in the forecast.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 90s. South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
I don’t see any meaningful rainfall in the forecast.
SLIGHT INCREASE IN SAHARAN DUST LAYER
Dust may spread across the area late Wednesday into Thursday. This does not appear to be extremely thick, but it will probably be enough to notice Thursday.
Minor impacts of dust from the Sahara may persist into Friday.
No major intrusions of Saharan dust are expected through the upcoming weekend.
RAIN CHANCES?
Widespread rainfall is not in the forecast across the Hill Country this week. A stray pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible, but rain chances are barely worth mentioning.
Two of the major extended models break down the ridge Monday and Tuesday of next week. This is not a guarantee, but if this happens, a weak cold front could drop temperatures next week and bring a higher chance of rain. This needs to be monitored, and I wouldn’t take it to the bank just yet.
