Shirley B. Bueché
1933-2020
Shirley Bates Bueché, 87, wife of Richard Bueché, died November 2, 2020 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, Massachusetts after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Shirley was born in Springfield, MA on October 26, 1933, a daughter of the late Theodore and Anna (McNulty) Pappas. She attended Commerce High School, graduating in 1949. In 1953, she married her first husband, Gordon S. Bates. They raised their four children in the town of Hampden, MA, and Shirley went on to pursue higher education, attending Springfield College, Westfield State College, and ultimately earning her Ed.D. in Educational Psychology from American International College in 1990. In July 2006, Shirley married Richard Bueché and the two lived in both Hendersonville, NC and Kerrville, TX. In addition to her husband, Richard, Shirley is survived by four children: Beverly J. Bates and wife Christine M. Connors of Medford MA, David E. Bates and wife Karen of Miami FL, Jennifer B. Merlic and husband Craig of Los Angeles CA, and Cynthia J. Bates of West Suffield CT; one sister Joyce George of Harrisburg, SD; and six grandchildren: Hakien Pagan, Alora Young, Kaitlin Bates, Kyle Merlic, James Murphy, and Aidan Merlic.
Dr. Bueché began her career in education as a Reading Specialist at Wilbraham Middle School and eventually became the School Psychologist for Minnechaug Regional High School. She also served as a consultant for the AIC Curtis Blake Center. She and first husband Gordon “Red” Bates also built and ran a thriving square dance business.
Shirley was an avid reader and lover of words. Also an enthusiastic skier, hiker and backpacker, Shirley summitted all of New England’s 100 Highest Peaks. She and husband Richard were active members of the Dietert Center, and enjoyed travel, bridge, and dancing together.
Local arrangements are entrusted to the Southwick Forastiere Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of the Fisher Home: https://www.fisherhome.org/Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (or other Alzheimer’s fund of your choice): https://curealz.org/contact/
Appalachian Trail Conservancy: https://appalachiantrail.org/forastierefuneralhome.com.
Arrangments are private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.