Voter turnout was low as of the latest figures available Friday night.
Of the 39,041 registered voters in Kerr County, 32.9% of them voted by the close of polls on Thursday, according to figures from the Kerr County elections website.
The last day to vote is Election Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 8, with location depending on one’s voter precinct. To find your precinct, visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
This election, citizens are called to choose their next U.S. representative, governor and attorney general, along with a slew of other powerful offices. There are a few local races, depending on one’s location in Kerr County.
Also on the ballot are $27.5 million in county bond propositions. Voters will be asked whether they are for or against:
The issuance of $13,685,000 in debt to be used for “designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating, and equipping the County’s courthouse facilities to provide expanded and more efficient services to the citizens of the County, including renovations and security upgrades at the historic courthouse and surrounding grounds, renovations at the downtown annex Earl Garrett Campus, construction of a new annex in west Kerr County, and construction of a new storage facility related to the function of the historic courthouse and its annexes.”
The issuance of $8,065,000 in debt to be used for “designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating, and equipping the indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center."
The issuance of $5,750,000 would be for “designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating, and equipping a new animal control shelter."
For information on estimated debt payments on each proposed bond issuance, and total county debt load in each scenario, visit https://bit.ly/3WAdlAs.
Candidates on various local ballots include:
U.S. House District 21: Chip Roy and Claudia Andreana Zapata
Governor: Greg Abbott and Robert “Beto” O’Rourke
Lieutenant governor: Mike Collier, Dan Patrick and Shanna Steele
Attorney general: Ken Paxton, Mark Ash and Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Comptroller of public accounts: Glenn Hegar, Janet T. Dudding and V. Echevarria-Garcia
Commissioner of the general land office: Dawn Buckingham, Jay Kleberg and Alfred Molison Jr.
Commissioner of agriculture: Susan Hays and Sid Miller
Railroad commissioner: Wayne Christian, Hunter Crow, Jaime Diez and Luke Warford
Texas Supreme Court, place 3: Debra Lehrmann, Erin A. Nowell and Thomas Oxford
Texas Supreme Court, place 5: Rebeca Huddle and Amanda Reichek
Texas Supreme Court, place 9: Evand Young and Julia Maldonado
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 5: Scott Walker and Dana Huffman
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 6: Jesse McClure III and Robert Johnson
Texas Senate District 24: Pete Flores and Kathy Jones-Hospod
Texas House District 53: Joe Herrera and Andrew Murr
Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 6: Todd McCray and Irene Rios
Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 7: Rebecca “Beckie” Palomo and Lori Valenzuela
Precinct 4 voters will be asked to choose between Laurie Lowe and Jeeper Ragsdale for the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District board.
Those in Harper Independent School District will be asked to choose between Paul Anderson, Quentin Bierschwale, Mary Krebs, Bill Bacon and Brandon Price for HISD board of trustees.
Those in Comfort will be asked to choose between Victor Falcon and Shane West for Comfort Independent School District board, district 1, or Alison Judkins and Michael Burgett for CISD board, district 2.
Sample ballots can be found at www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections or inspected in person at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
For more information on the political races for the Nov. 8 election, visit https://dailytimes.com/election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.