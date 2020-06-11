Kerrville police are investigating the death of 34-year-old Brian Bode, whose body was found in the Town Creek area by a dive team following his disappearance the day before.
According to a press release from the Kerrville Police Department, the incident is being treated as a drowning at this time.
The investigation began June 10 about 8:16 p.m., when KPD officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Town Creek Road to take a report from someone who found personal property on the dam at that location, according to a police press release.
Officers reached a family member and acquaintance of the property owner who said they hadn’t heard from Bode for several hours. The fire department’s dive team searched for Bode but didn’t find him due to poor visibility.
The search resumed June 11 and the man’s body was found that morning.
“Investigators have determined that no evidence of trauma or foul play exist at this time,” the release states. “An autopsy will be performed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.