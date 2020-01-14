After more than two hours of discussion Tuesday night, the Kerrville City Council unanimously approved a plan to enter an agreement with the developer of 510 homes in an area along Texas 16 and south of the Riverhill area.
The deal points came in after the city's planning and zoning commission deadlocked on the issue last month, but Vintage Heights developer Chuck Cammack came back with several changes to the project in an appeal to the city council.
The proposed project adds 510 homes to the city's housing mix, but it has not come without major controversy. The council, however, was steadfast in its decision on Tuesday. This was a first reading on the changes needed to approve the final project, another reading will be held in two weeks.
The key concessions that the city will agree as proposed by the developer are:
Traffic. That’s a big concession for the developer, which will not route traffic from the proposed development into Riverhill. The plan now calls for streets to “stub out” or dead-end and not produce traffic into those established neighborhoods.
Two-story homes. A large section of the development featured homes abutting several homes in the Riverhill community and the developer said he would not build two-story homes in that area.
Privacy fence. The developer also proposed building an 8-foot tall wooden fence adjacent to the development as a privacy screen.
Density. The developer says he will not construct duplexes, townhouses or “patio homes’’ in the development. Cammack also wrote that 40% of the more than 200 acres will be dedicated to open space.
Rebates: As part of a list of other agreements, including the dedication of improvements for water and sewer, the developer is seeking a 45% tax rebate to ensure workforce housing is constructed in the development is priced at $227,000 or lower. How many of those homes will fall into that pricing model is unclear.
Council member Gary Cochrane made the motion to approve the deal point, with a second by Delayne Sigerman.
Many of the speakers were opposed to the builder — D.R. Horton — but Council Member Judy Eychner pushed back against some of those complaints by saying she saw many appealing D.R. Horton-constructed subdivisions in San Antonio.
As part of the proposal, many of D.R. Horton’s contributions come into play and the Cammack writes that the homes will be similar to developments in the San Antonio area. Other key components will be:
10-year home warranties from the builder.
A property owner’s association to ensure the area is maintained post-construction.
75% of the construction will have masonry exteriors.
