Earline Markwordt, 91, of Kerrville, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, in a local assisted living facility.
She was born in Luling, Texas, to Reuben and Earline Johnson. She married Kenneth Markwordt in Kerrville, and they were married over 53 years.
She attended school in Luling and San Marcos, graduating from San Marcos High School. She was employed as a bookkeeper. She and Kenneth enjoyed the RV life after they retired.
She was a member of the Turtle Creek Community Church.
She is survived by her children, Janet Meredith and husband, Jeffrey of California, Cindy Hough and husband, Volney of Mountain Home and Jeff Markwordt and wife, Karen of Bandera. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kenny Hough and wife,
Callie of Mountain Home and Taylor Markwordt of Kerrville.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hilltop Village for their care and kindness during her final months, and Allison, with Peterson Hospice, for her compassion during her transition.
A memorial for her will be held at a later date. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, burial will be private.
Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Turtle Creek Community Church or Peterson Hospice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
