The forecast looks
dry through Sunday, with a warming trend expected through the weekend.
After a very cold start to the day, we can expect sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon. Winds become southwest 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
Clear skies continue tonight. I expect another freeze across most of the area with lows between 25 and 30 degrees. Light northwest winds are expected overnight.
Sunny skies return Friday with warmer daytime highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Saturday looks beautiful with highs around 70 degrees.
Clouds increase Sunday with warm daytime highs in the middle to upper 70s.
Our next chance of rain arrives Monday night as a cold front approaches the Hill Country.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
