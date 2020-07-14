The Riverside Nature Center has decided to cancel its three remaining nature nights for the 2020 season because the coronavirus pandemic. The center, however, promised that nature nights will return in 2021.
Riverside Nature Center has continue to raise awareness for environmentalism since its inception in 1989. Its garden is one of the most diverse collections of native plants to the Hill Country region.
