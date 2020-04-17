Reports of a disturbance at a home led police to two people, who subsequently were jailed on suspicion of felony drug possession.
About 7 p.m. April 13, Kerrville police were dispatched to the 200 block of Hamilton Street regarding a disturbance.
“Upon arrival, officers could hear a male and female screaming at each other,” said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb in an email.
Officers made contact with two occupants of the home, 27-year-old Taylor Rose Sharp and 26-year-old Austin Chase McIntire.
Officers determined the two had been involved in a loud verbal altercation that had caused neighbors to call the police, Lamb said.
McIntire was arrested after officers found he had a warrant out for his arrest. The warrant, issued at the request of the 216th district attorney’s office, accused him of violating probation on a charge of possessing less than 1 gram of methamphetamine, according to court records.
“Multiple items of drug paraphernalia and narcotics were observed in plain view in the house,” Lamb said. “A consent search was performed revealing more narcotics.”
McIntire was a resident of the home and officers found him to have been in care and control of the alleged illegal drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.