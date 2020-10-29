Fair skies are in the forecast tonight as high pressure settles across the Hill Country.
It will be cold with frost possible, especially for low lying areas if skies remain clear and winds remain light.
Lows should range from 32 to 37 degrees across most of the Hill Country tonight.
By daybreak, maximum humidity values jump to between 80 and 90 percent.
North winds taper off to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Mostly sunny skies return Friday with pleasant daytime highs in the middle to upper 60's across most of the Hill Country.
Some areas could top out close to 70 degrees with abundant sunshine expected.
GORGEOUS SATURDAY
Temperatures look terrific Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 70's with just a few high clouds possible.
COLD FRONT SUNDAY
A cold front will track across the area Sunday.
This front will be dry, but temperatures should cool into the upper 60's and lower 70's for highs.
Monday should be even cooler with highs in the middle to upper 60's under partly sunny skies.
HIGHER HUMIDITY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NEXT WEEK
Humidity levels rise next week and a few showers are possible by Wednesday and Thursday.
