Even with the coronavirus pandemic proving to be a significant disruption to our daily routine, that doesn’t mean we have to forget about the importance of caring for one of our most important assets — the Guadalupe River.
While the pandemic has led the Upper Guadalupe River Authority to cancel its annual river cleanup — an event that has removed tons of trash from the river over the last 16 years — there is still plenty of opportunities to do your part to help keep the river clean.
Here’s how the UGRA describes its plan: Since there are many people in our community dedicated to keeping the watershed clean, UGRA still wants to honor that enthusiasm by offering a modified cleanup format. UGRA “reimagined” the event to be done in small groups, at your own pace, and when you have time between now and Nov. 1.
That’s a great idea, and one that we wholeheartedly endorse when it comes to keeping the river clean. The UGRA has been a critical element in raising awareness about the importance of keeping the river clean, along with how polluting the river can impact our quality of life here in the Hill Country. The UGRA’s cleanup also has been an unfortunate annual reminder of just how many of our neighbors mistreat and abuse our river by dumping trash — from tires to appliances to bags of household waste — into and along our waterways.
Here are a few things to remember with this year’s revamped cleanup:
UGRA will still support your cleanup by providing supplies and coordinating trash drop-off areas.
Volunteers will also receive an Annual River Clean Up T-shirt and freebies provided by its community partners, and they will be eligible for the prize drawing to be held in November.
Those interested in participating can identify an area in the Guadalupe River watershed that is in need of a cleanup or select a site identified by UGRA. Many of these sites can be anywhere in Kerr County, including streets, roadways, ditches, dry creek beds and waterways.
To get involved: Register to conduct your cleanup at a time of your choice between now and Nov. 1. Registered volunteers can pick up supplies at UGRA on Thursdays or Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After cleanup, volunteers will be asked to take the trash they collect to one of the identified drop-off locations, return supplies to UGRA, and complete the reporting form.
Visit www.ugra.org/major-initiatives/river-clean-up for complete details and sign up.
