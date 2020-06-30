A Kerrville woman accused in January of pulling another woman’s hair and hitting her was jailed again on suspicion of assault.
Angelina Mercedes Medina received her fourth arrest in Kerr County on June 27, when a sheriff’s deputy arrested her on a warrant following a felony indictment. A grand jury in June accused Medina of causing bodily injury to another woman by striking her with a vehicle on or about Jan. 3. The assault charge was enhanced to a felony because of the vehicle, which is considered a deadly weapon under state law.
Medina was released on a $15,000 bond and has an Aug. 3 arraignment date.
She has no pending court date in her misdemeanor case. She’s being prosecuted by the county attorney’s office following accusations she grabbed a woman by the hair and struck her with a hand and/or foot, on or about Jan. 29, according to the criminal complaint filed in April. The alleged victims in each assault case are different women.
Medina, born in 2002, was arrested in March on suspicion of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and then again in April on suspicion of stealing a firearm and unlawful carrying a weapon. However, it doesn’t appear that prosecutors have moved forward on charges in those cases.
