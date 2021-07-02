The Hill Country weather pattern becomes unsettled over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
A weak cold front is expected to stall across Central Texas and the Hill Country over the weekend. This could result in scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances continue through the middle of the work week ahead.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS SATURDAY
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday. Locally heavy downpours, wind gusts to 45 mph and frequent lightning are possible near the heavier storms that develop.
Highs are expected to top out in the middle to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph, except gusty near any showers and thunderstorms.
Rain could fall at any given moment of the day, but favors the afternoon and early evening hours before sunset.
CLOUDY AND HUMID SATURDAY NIGHT
Clouds are expected to increase with areas of fog and a few showers possible overnight.
Lows will drop into the lower 70s for most locations. Light southeast winds prevail overnight.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY
Scattered hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday. This favors the afternoon and early evening hours before sunset.
Highs should remain in the middle to upper 80s.
Southeast winds will average 5 to 10 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that develop.
OCCASIONAL STORMS NEXT WEEK
Rain chances are expected to continue Monday through Wednesday, with remnants of the cold front hanging around.
A system in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico could alter the forecast next week, depending on exact path and location of impact. Tropical Cyclone Elsa could impact the Gulf Coast beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday of next week. Stay tuned for more information.
