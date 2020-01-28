Before the season, Tivy soccer coach Reece Zunker had multiple conversations with Manny Hernandez.
During these chats, Zunker relayed his expectations to the junior midfielder. Hernandez has always been a gifted soccer player — he’s been playing the sport since he was 4 years old — but he hasn’t always been comfortable being a leader. After graduating 15 seniors from last season, Zunker was going to need Hernandez to lead the Antlers in 2020. Hernandez also struggled maintaining his composure at times last season. As one of Tivy’s two returning starters, Hernandez had to remain stoic on the pitch this year.
Basically, if the Antlers were going to succeed this season, Hernandez had to embrace his new role as the team captain.
“We need you be the rock in the middle of the field,” Zunker reminded Hernandez.
So far, he’s fulfilled all of Zunker’s requests. Hernandez is tied with senior Hunter Hale for most goals (four), despite missing seven matches with a hamstring injury. He’s also blossomed into a leader. When Frank Molina — Tivy’s other returning starter from last season — joined the team after the Antlers’ football season ended (Molina played receiver), he was amazed at how much his teammates respected Hernandez.
“They all looked up to him and listened to him,” Molina said. “It was impressive to watch. … Manny’s a good leader.”
“He’s done a great job of responding (to my expectations),” Zunker added. “He’s a difference maker for us. It hurt not having him for several games with his hamstring and we are taking it easy with him still. It’s a totally different game with him on the field.”
Hernandez certainly impacted Tuesday’s match. Midway through the second half, he dished a pass to Enrique Segura in Kennedy’s box. Segura did the rest, scoring the winning goal in the Antlers’ 1-0 win over the Rockets on Friday.
Tuesday’s win captured the progress the Antlers (4-6, 3-1 District 26-5A) have made since the beginning of the season. In fact, Zunker thought his players gave a “phenomenal” performance against the Rockets. They dominated possession and limited Kennedy’s attacks. Goalkeeper Josh Shantz only needed to make four saves.
And he believes the Antlers will continue to improve, especially with Hernandez finally becoming healthy.
“I try to keep (my teammates) focused and playing with high intensity at all times,” Hernandez said. “We are growing together, slowly but surely. Today was definitely a step forward. We grew more and I hope we continue growing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.