A supplier of electronic component pieces for the aviation and aerospace industry will build a manufacturing plant in Kerrville in the coming months.
The company made the announcement on Thursday during a televised event at the Cailloux Theater. With city, county and state officials standing by, North Dakota-based Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing said it will invest more than $8 million to build the complex near the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport.
The company is expected to employ at least 400 employees over the next 25 years, according to a city of Kerrville news release. Most importantly, the project is a huge economic boost to the region and could generate millions in tax dollars for local government and schools.
Killdeer makes electronic component parts for major airplane manufacturers, including Boeing, and the U.S. military.
