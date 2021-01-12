Victoria Beckerson scored 8 points Tuesday night for the Center Point Lady Pirates as they dropped a district contest against Junction 34-16 at home.
It has been a tough season for the Lady Pirates who drop to 0-11 overall and 0-6 in district competition.
The Lady Pirates are very young and have a bright future ahead of them.
Jazmin Gonzalez hit a 3-point shot in the first quarter to lead the Lady Pirates in the first period.
In the second quarter, Beckerson went 3-of-4 from the line and Hailey Rayburn hit a bucket to round out scoring in the first half.
Beckerson hit a 3-pointer and hit a free throw in the third quarter.
Beckerson made another free throw in the fourth period and Gonzalez hit another 3-point basket to round out scoring for the Lady Pirates.
UP NEXT
Center Point hosts Mason at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15.
