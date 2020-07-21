Three hundred twenty three Kerr County residents were infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to data released by the city and county on Monday.
This includes 45 people whose infections were announced Monday afternoon — 17 confirmed positives from testing through Peterson Health or its affiliates and another 28 positive cases confirmed through testing by oral swabs at the clinic held July 14 at the Doyle Community Center, according to a county press release.
There were 244 active infections, 77 recoveries and two deaths since the pandemic started. Four were hospitalized on Monday, down from six on Friday, according to the release.
Peterson Health releases the latest local infection figures around 4:30 p.m. daily.
Statewide active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 133,158, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, and 249 Texas counties had reported coronavirus infections. Fatalities from the disease totaled 3,561 and 2,992,102 had been tested in Texas. An estimated 155,937 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Since the start of the pandemic, 292,656 infections had been reported in Texas.
Nationwide, 1,160,087 people have recovered from the disease, 3,832,714 have been infected and 140,937 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 46,469,524 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 14,739,450 had been infected since the pandemic began, 610,776 had died, and 8,332,461 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections since pandemic started
Bridges encourages masks, outline problems with citations
Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said his office will not issue citations to people violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order on face masks “unless it comes to a point where somebody is forcing our hand.”
In a video posted to Facebook during the Fourth of July weekend, Bridges said he encourages the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus but has reservations about the enforceability of the order.
“We need to wear them just like the governor has asked us to. I believe it will sharply reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” Bridges said.
Abbott’s order requires officers to give a verbal warning to anyone not wearing a masks before a citation may be issued, which makes enforcement almost impossible without significant resources.
“We would have to keep a database to keep track of what warnings we issue to people,” Bridges said.
Bridges also raised concerns about a portion of Abbott’s order that allows law enforcement agencies to use gatherings of more than 15 people as probable cause to enter private property and issue masks warnings or citations.
“Your sheriff’s office is not going to do that. If we have other reasons to be on somebody’s property, such as a criminal call, and we see a violation of the governor’s orders we are going to point it out,” Bridge said.
Bridge’s announcement on enforcement came as other Texas sheriff’s balked at similar issues or flat out refused to enforce Abbott’s executive order. In North Texas, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree told media outlets that he has other work to do rather than chase down people who try to enter a business without a mask, according to The Denton Record-Chronicle.
Bridges encouraged businesses to enforce mask policies and said he had seen an uptick in the use of face coverings since Abbott’s order came down Thursday.
“I have faith in our citizens in Nacogdoches County that they will comply with the governor’s orders. They have done so in the past. I have no doubt that they will continue. Some people need a friendly reminder. It’s not different than a traffic stop. Sometimes you need a friendly reminder of what the law is,” Bridges said.
Abbott’s order arrived amid a growing consensus from experts that the virus lingers in the air indoors much longer than previously thought. A group of 239 scientists outlined evidence showing that smaller particles lingering in the air infect people in an open letter last week to the World Health Organization. They suggest that ventilation systems in schools, long-term care facilities and businesses may need to reduce the flow of recirculating air and increase filtration.
Texas faces a looming $4.6 billion deficit, comptroller projects
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar delivered bleak but unsurprising news Monday: Because of the economic fallout triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the amount of general revenue available for the state’s current two-year budget is projected to be roughly $11.5 billion less than originally estimated. That puts the state on track to end the biennium, which runs through August 2021, with a deficit of nearly $4.6 billion, Hegar said.
Those figures are a significant downward revision from Hegar’s last revenue estimate in October 2019, when the comptroller said the state would have over $121 billion to spend on its current budget and end the biennium with a surplus of nearly $2.9 billion. The state, Hegar said, will now have roughly $110 billion to work with for the current budget.
Hegar’s latest estimate, he stressed in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders, carries “an unprecedented amount of uncertainty” and could change drastically in the coming months, thanks to the pandemic and, to a lesser extent, a recent drop in oil prices.
“We have had to make assumptions about the economic impact of COVID-19, the duration and effects of which remain largely unknown,” Hegar wrote. “Our forecast assumes restrictions [on businesses and people] will be lifted before the end of this calendar year, but that economic activity will not return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this biennium.”
Returning to pre-pandemic levels, Hegar said, would not happen until consumers and businesses are confident that the virus has been controlled.
“Even then,” he wrote, “it likely will take some time to recover from the economic damage done by the deep recession caused by the virus.”
While Hegar will issue a new estimate before the Legislature reconvenes for its regular session in January, Monday’s news provides the clearest picture yet for state budget writers, who will next year pass a “supplemental budget” to pay off bills from the current two-year budget. Hegar's projected $4.6 billion deficit for the state, he said, does not include expected additional appropriations for Medicaid and other programs that were underfunded in the current budget.
Lawmakers will need to reckon with those shortfalls in addition to that projected $4.6 billion budget hole next session, which will increase the spending total and the ending deficit number. If lawmakers are to cut spending to balance the budget, those supplemental appropriations foretell bigger cuts than Monday's estimate requires.
Hegar predicted Monday that the state’s oil-fed Economic Stabilization Fund, or the Rainy Day Fund, will have an ending balance of roughly $8.8 billion at the end of the 2021 fiscal year if lawmakers don’t tap that account to offset any deficits. That’s a slight drop from Hegar’s October estimate, which projected the savings account fund would have an ending balance of around $9.3 billion.
Hegar’s latest forecast takes into account several areas where spending in the current budget is lower than legislators anticipated: Rising property values mean local school districts are spending more on public education and the state is spending less; federal matching funds increased for health and human services programs, lowering the burden state taxpayers; and the first round of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding covered what might otherwise have been state expenses to respond to the pandemic.
As the pandemic prompted economic shutdowns across the state, Hegar began raising concerns about the state’s budget and economy, referring to the financial fallout as a recession in conversations with lawmakers and other Capitol observers before most economists were publicly applying that label.
The decline of state sales tax revenue, the state’s single largest source of funding, has fueled those concerns, with Hegar’s office announcing earlier this month that revenue totaled over April, May and June was down 9.7% compared to the same period a year ago.
In an effort to curb that economic fallout, state leaders in May instructed certain agencies and higher education institutions to identify 5% in budget cuts for the current biennium. Those savings, which will reduce the projected shortfall, were not included in Hegar’s latest estimate, he said.
Cases of COVID-19 have tripled in the past month
Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month
Most of the 34 young children in Walker County who are known to have contracted the coronavirus tested positive within the past 30 days, statistics from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management confirmed.
While older citizens remain the most at-risk, those under the age of 30 make up for 42% of the county’s community positive cases.
Experts in pediatrics and infectious disease say there are still many unanswered questions about how COVID-19 affects children. Several studies suggest, but don’t prove, that children are less likely to become infected than adults and more likely to have only mild symptoms. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.5% of the confirmed cases in the U.S. have been in children 4 years old or younger, while 0.2% of the country's COVID-19 deaths have been in kids from that age group.
The county, which is home to about 73,000 people, is one of several COVID-19 hot spots in Texas, which has been hammered by the disease in recent weeks.
On Monday, the local emergency management office added 87 new cases, bringing the county’s total community positives to 934 — over triple the amount of community cases from the same date last month. Approximately 560 of the local community cases remain active.
Texas passes 4,000 deaths, but Houston sees rates steady
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 4,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic Monday but officials in Houston, one of the hardest-hit cities in the U.S., say they are cautiously optimistic about recent trends following weeks of alarming surges at hospitals.
Texas reported more than 7,400 confirmed new cases and at least 62 new deaths. The virus continues taking a particularly hard toll along the Texas-Mexico border: Hidalgo County has reported more than 140 deaths over the past week, and the county judge on Monday signed a shelter-at-home order.
The new order, which goes into effect Wednesday, sets a curfew, limits travel and gatherings and recommends all nonessential businesses cease any activity that can’t be provided at curbside or by takeout.
“This action will help us do the right thing to save and protect each other from this deadly disease by sheltering at home,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.
In nearby Starr County, where the Department of Defense had sent one of five teams of Navy doctors to help the only hospital, County Judge Eloy Vera said they were considering creating an ethics committee to discuss rationing hospital resources.
“It sounds cold, and I hate to think that we would even have to do it, but we need to at least consider what chances a patient has of surviving,” Vera said.
But in Houston, officials say they are seeing signs of optimism. Dr. David Persse, Houston’s health authority, said during a news conference that the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has slightly dipped in recent days and the number of people requiring hospitalization “seems to have tapered off a bit.”
The positivity rate was at 24.5% on Friday, slightly down from a high of 25.9% earlier this month, Persse said, adding that the positivity rate was still “very high.”
Persse said some of the reasons why hospitalizations might have leveled off recently include hospitals doing a better job of treating patients and the length of time people are staying at medical facilities is getting shorter.
“I think this is good news. This is no reason for us to take our foot off the brake, however,” Persse said. “That’s probably my biggest fear. My fear is that anytime there’s good news, I don’t want people misinterpreting that we’re winning the battle. Right now, we’re kind of at a stalemate. If we want to win this battle, we need to keep doing everything that we do that we know works: wear the mask, no large gatherings, wash your hands, etc. Those things work.”
Woman imprisoned for leaking government secrets has COVID-19
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former government contractor serving a prison sentence in Texas after pleading guilty to mailing a classified report to a news organization has tested positive for the coronavirus, her sister said.
Reality Winner's sister, Brittany Winner, told the Daily Report on Monday that her sister told her via email of the positive test. Reality Winner is housed at the Federal Medical Center-Carswell in Fort Worth.
Winner's emergency appeal seeking a compassionate release is pending at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Her attorney first sought Winner’s release in April after COVID-19 began spreading in prisons.
Winner is asking to serve the remainder of her sentence at home.
Brittany Winner said her sister doesn’t currently have symptoms.
Reality Winner pleaded guilty in 2018 to a single count of transmitting national security information. The former Air Force translator worked as a contractor at a National Security Agency office in Augusta, Georgia, when she printed a classified report and left the building with it tucked into her pantyhose.
Winner, who grew up in Texas, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. The Daily Report says she's served three years and one month.
Odessa has highest unemployment in state
The Texas Workforce Commission showed that Odessa had the highest unemployment in the state for the month of June.
“Having the highest unemployment in the state’s not a place where you want to be,” Odessa Mayor David Turner said in a phone interview. Turner said lowering that rate is a hard thing to do with certain businesses remaining at 50 percent occupancy along with the hits to the oil and gas industry.
While in June of 2019 Odessa had an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent that number has risen to 13 percent in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
CEO of the Permian Basin Workforce Board Willie Taylor said that Odessa had a 16.5 percent unemployment rate in May 2020 with a civilian population around 85,000 and for the month of June that number dropped to 13 percent as the civilian population rose to 86,000.
“The oil and gas industry is still the number one driver of our economy, but we lost jobs in that area,” he said adding that while leisure and hospitality jobs increased all over the state, Odessa lost around 200 other industry positions.
Taylor said that while Odessa’s unemployment is comparable across the state, “Texas is about a 8.9 unemployment rate itself.”
While the TWC is still receiving steady calls regarding unemployment benefits, Taylor said he is waiting to see if calls will increase after CARES Act funding for unemployment benefits drops off after this week.
Taylor predicted that calls would increase if people didn’t get that extra $600 a week in CARES Act unemployment benefits.
He said that he encouraged people receiving unemployment benefits to look for opportunities to upgrade their skills and said that they have offered job fairs to respond to the high unemployment rate.
“We’re setting up some virtual job fairs on our platform. We’ve probably had three or four job fairs already,” he said adding that there has been “real growth” in other local industries.
“What it tells you is we need to continue to look at ways to diversify our economy…With oil and gas being 30 or 20 percent of our industry, it hit us pretty hard in the region,” he said.
UT Tyler receives a $300K CARES Act grant
WASHINGTON – On Monday. the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $300,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to the University of Texas at Tyler, Tyler, Texas, to boost their capacity to support regional economic development strategies in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Trump Administration is eager to allocate these essential CARES Act funds and deliver on our promise to help American communities recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce, in a news release. “I am proud of the perseverance and strength shown by our communities coast to coast throughout this pandemic, and these funds will help provide Texas with the necessary resources to make a swift and lasting economic comeback.”
“This investment comes at a crucial time to help Texas’ and our nation’s economy come roaring back and provide hard-working Americans with new opportunities,”said Dana Gartzke, Performing the Delegated Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “We are pleased to make this investment in the University of Texas at Tyler’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Institute to respond to the coronavirus pandemic by working directly with the Economic Development Councils, Chambers of Commerce, and Small Business Development Centers to help them identify their unique challenges and better position themselves to retain their current business ecosystems.”
University of Texas at Tyler, a current EDA University Centergrantee, is one of the more than 850 existing, high-performing EDA Economic Development District, University Center, Tribal, and Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The CARES Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
On May 7, Secretary Ross announced that EDA is accepting applications for CARES Act Recovery Assistance funding opportunities.
Facing budget shortfalls, nearly 100 Texas mayors plead with Congress for coronavirus relief funding
As Congress resumes work on a new coronavirus financial relief package, nearly 100 Texas mayors are pressing the state’s congressional delegation for more funding to address revenue losses incurred due to the economic downturn brought by COVID-19.
Texas received $11 billion in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which were distributed among the state, counties and cities. Some Texas mayors said these have to be spent before the end of the year and for expenditures related to the pandemic response — and don’t address government entities’ losses in anticipated revenues related to decreased economic activity. Others said there’s been conflicting information about how the money can be spent.
Since March, the economic slowdown has directly hit cities’ revenues. According to the state comptroller, local sales tax allocations for cities in June dropped by 11.1% compared with the same month last year.
“The budget calamity looming over local governments is real and it requires extraordinary measures,” said a letter signed by 97 Texas mayors and directed to members of Congress. “We therefore fear that state and local revenue is going to take time to rebound. We also fear that if we do not stabilize our economy, we could see a drop in property tax revenue next year.”
In the letter, which included signatures of leaders from urban, suburban and rural areas, the mayors asked for “direct and flexible fiscal assistance to all cities.”
“What we’re asking [is] for direct assistance for state and local governments. Not for things like pension measures, none of that, but as a result of lost revenue as a result of coronavirus itself,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference Monday. “We are the infrastructure that supports the public and private sector, and at this point in time, we are needing direct assistance."
Before the summer recess that ended Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a Democratic plan to provide $3 trillion in aid on top of what was in the CARES Act. That bill includes nearly $1 trillion for local governments. But unlike the CARES Act, the proposal hasn’t received bipartisan support and has stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate, according to The Washington Post.
“We’re going to work with our mayors and county judges and the governor to see what the need is, and where there’s a real need we will respond,” U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said on a call with the media earlier this month.
According to NPR, one of the main disagreements between Republicans and Democrats is how much aid should go to local governments and whether this money should be limited to helping only in pandemic-related costs, like the CARES Act, or could be used for filling the budgetary gaps that cities have experienced since the economic downturn. Texas mayors said that although they know they can use the funding from the CARES Act in areas directly related to the health crisis, they do not have clarity on whether they can use it on other areas that are financially strained.
“We’ve had conflicting directions,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. "If you look at the words themselves [in the CARES act], it suggests that you can’t use this money for things that were already in your budget, but then the Treasury suggested in the guidance that you can. The flexibility we are seeking is to use funding to fill budgetary shortfalls that cities are experiencing because of the virus.”
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price explained that flexibility could help her city promote employment, which she can’t directly do under the current CARES Act regulations.
“What we want is the ability to use it in infrastructure projects to create jobs,” Price said. “Cities need to be able to apply that money in the best way they see to provide help to their communities.”
Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said his city — which spearheaded the letter — is facing a projected $20 million shortfall due to revenue losses from shutdowns and decreased economic activity. Although the funding was helpful for costs related to COVID-19, such as testing, it did not address the losses in revenue due to shutdowns and decreased economic activity. Overall, COVID-19 expenditures are vastly outpaced by the city’s revenue losses, Williams said.
“This virus is a natural disaster, just like a hurricane, tornado or flooding. And so consequently, we’re requesting aid for emergency services and medical relief, but then also help rebuilding our city as a result of the virus, just as you would if we had had a major flood or tornado,” he said.
Another issue that mayors have pointed out is how the funds have been distributed so far. While the CARES Act provided direct funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to cities with populations larger than 500,000 people, smaller cities are receiving these funds through the state and the counties.
Arlington is one of those cases. The city’s population is just under 400,000 — not reaching the 500,000 threshold required to receive direct funding from the CARES Act and instead receiving funds funneled from the state. Mayors like Williams, in these smaller cities, said the process of getting the funds needed to be “sped up” to avoid “going through several layers of government.”
“Cities are one of the most important economic engines in the country. And so, if we don’t help cities now, we’re not going to be able to help our citizens and our businesses,” Williams said. “It actually is going to cost the country more later if we’re not helped now.”
The call from mayors to the congressional delegation comes as cities are starting to debate their budgets and considering possible cuts for next fiscal year. Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said his city, which has a population of about 262,000, is projecting $26 million in revenue losses through December, which could mean “drastic layoffs” for city employees. The ripple effects of these losses could also have long-term effects on the city budget, he said.
“We foresee, easily, a two-year impact or more, depending on how quickly the vaccine comes out and how quickly we can open up our businesses,” Saenz said.
Saenz said he’s concerned that because many residents may be furloughed or unemployed, the city may see a surge in delinquent property tax payments, further impacting revenue. This, coupled with the decline of sales tax revenue and other revenues, will further impact the local economy as well, he said.
With 4 in 5 Texans living in a "red zone," coronavirus hot spots are moving targets
The trip from the Rio Grande Valley to the Panhandle is too far to make in a helicopter. So earlier this week, when an intubated COVID-19 patient left Harlingen, near the state’s southernmost tip, for Amarillo, its northernmost metro area, hospital officials sent a fixed-wing airplane.
The South Texas hospital, inundated with a surge of sick and dying coronavirus patients, had tried sending the severely ill patient to closer facilities — but Northwest Texas Healthcare System was “the first hospital between them and us” that had the capacity to take the patient, said Dr. Brian Weis, the Amarillo hospital’s chief medical officer.
The journey of some 700 miles highlights the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic in South Texas hospitals — and the huge variations across this sprawling state, where the scale of COVID-19 outbreaks varies as much from city to city as the climate.
Over the four months of Texas’ course of the coronavirus, early hot spots — Amarillo among them — have been eclipsed by new regions in crisis — now, South Texas. But now that so much of Texas is battling major coronavirus outbreaks, some severely ill patients have to travel long distances to receive the care they need. And perhaps most alarmingly, even some relatively better-off areas are inching further toward crisis.
Experts say instead of large clusters tied to specific, enclosed locations, like meatpacking plants or nursing homes, they are increasingly seeing smaller outbreaks out in the community. Small gatherings of families and friends and summer visitors to tourist destinations are spreading disease. That behavior, particularly among young people, may be responsible for dozens of new hot spots that will be more difficult to eradicate.
Stretches of South Texas, especially the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend, have seen coronavirus infections spread so quickly in recent weeks as to push local hospitals to their limit. The four-county region that includes Harlingen has just 21 ICU beds still available for a population of about 1.4 million people, according to the latest state data, and ambulance operators have described wait times of up to 10 hours to deliver patients to packed emergency rooms.
Nueces County, which includes Corpus Christi, has become emblematic of the recent, rapid surge. In the pandemic’s early days, while the Amarillo region battled some of the state’s largest early outbreaks, Nueces County stayed relatively healthy, reporting fewer than 100 cases and three deaths before Texas’ stay-at-home order expired on April 30. But now the popular beachfront location has one of the fastest-growing outbreaks in the state, adding well over 2,000 new cases for each of the past two weeks.
With 2% of the population infected, or one in every 50 people, Corpus Christi’s county has more cases per capita than Harris or Dallas counties. Visitors and tourists were the main drivers of the initial outbreak, local officials say, though researchers say it remains unknown why its case counts are higher than those of other busy beachfront destinations.
“I’m born and raised here, and I’ve never seen so many people coming here,” Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said about May and June. She has restricted vehicle access to beaches and is asking visitors: “Let us heal and stabilize, we are at a critical breaking point.” There are still people gathering in restaurants and on beaches, which worries Annette Rodriguez, director of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department.
Five U.S. Navy teams deploy to Rio Grande Valley, other Texas coronavirus hot spots
Medical professionals from the U.S. Navy were deployed Sunday to aid hospitals in four cities across southern Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office, as nearly half the state's counties have recently been designated "red zones" by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Early on in the pandemic, hot spots were mainly tied to outbreaks in enclosed spaces, like meatpacking plants and nursing homes. Health experts are increasingly seeing small outbreaks in the community from families and friends gathering to people congregating at summer tourist destinations.
Five U.S. Navy teams were sent to four locations across Texas’ southern region: Harlingen, Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Rio Grande City.
"The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas," Abbott said in a written statement.
As the state continues to see record numbers of people hospitalized with the virus, local hospitals — particularly the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend — are being pushed to their limit because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in recent weeks.
Ambulance operators in the Rio Grande Valley area described wait times of up to 10 hours to deliver patients to packed emergency rooms. Doctors and nurses are working extra shifts and have had to label and save their face masks for reuse.
As of Saturday, the four-county region that includes Harlingen had just 24 ICU beds available for a population of about 1.4 million people, according to the latest state data.
85 babies under 1 year old in Nueces County have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-March
Eighty-five infants who are under the age of 1 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nueces County since testing began there in March, county officials confirmed this weekend.
The county, which includes Corpus Christi, has become emblematic of the recent surge of coronavirus cases in the state. When the pandemic first started ravaging the state, Nueces County stayed relatively healthy while the Amarillo region suffered.
Now, however, the beachfront location has one of the fastest-growing outbreaks in the state, adding well over 2,000 new cases for each of the past two weeks.
In all, 8,407 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since mid-March. Children under the age of 1 represent about 1% of those positive cases. But the Nueces County number underscores that young people can be affected by the disease, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts report that the risk of severe illness increases with age.
One child under 1 has died in Nueces County after contracting the virus, but county officials say the child was "brought to the hospital with unrelated symptoms and tested for COVID-19 while at the hospital." The child later died at home, and an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.
"Nueces County has been aggressive in testing the family members of those infected, especially those who work or live in high-risk situations: senior care centers, jails, group homes and halfway houses, and meatpacking plants," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said in a statement on Saturday. "By contact tracing and testing the immediate family members for those with known exposure who work in high-risk critical infrastructure jobs, this may account for our higher degree of testing and positive test results among infants."
The 85 number was first reported Saturday by CNN, which quoted Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for Corpus Christi Nueces County, on Friday: “We currently have 85 babies under the age of one year in Nueces County that have all tested positive for COVID-19.
“These babies have not even had their first birthday yet,” she said. "Please help us stop the spread of this disease.”
That quote was later reported by The Texas Tribune and other outlets. As concern over the number spread, Canales, the top elected official in Nueces County, clarified that it was a cumulative number since the pandemic began.
"Stating this number during our press conference led many to believe that we had a sudden surge in infants under the age of one testing positive," she said. "We have NOT had a sudden surge of 85 infants testing positive."
Still, Canales suggested the number raises an important issue.
"For context, the spokesperson was using that statistic to illustrate that no one is naturally immune to this virus," she said. "While the elderly and those with existing medical conditions are at greater risk of illness and death, anyone can get the virus, from the elderly to infants, and without regard to race, gender, or economic status. The number was used to illustrate this point.
In the last seven days, Nueces County has seen the fastest growth in new cases than any other metropolitan in the state, Corpus Christi city manager Peter Zanoni told CNN.
“You can see the trend line is relatively flat until July, and this is where we have had that huge spike in cases, and this is why it’s turned into a major problem for Nueces County,” he said.
As of late, Texas has become a new hotspot for coronavirus cases, reporting a record high 174 deaths on Friday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
