Peterson Health reported five new coronavirus cases, driving Kerr County’s active cases to more than 20, which likely means a mask order will be reinstated.
While county officials could not be reached for comment, the language of the state’s mask order is clear when it comes to returning to a mask order after a county was exempted.
“If the county exceeds 20 cases, the exemption will become invalid and those in the county will be required to follow the mask order again,” the county said in a press release earlier this week. “If that happens, the county will have to have zero active cases for 30 days straight before it can apply for an exemption again.”
Since Monday, the county has had 19 new cases and since last Wednesday that total is about 23 active cases. Peterson Health reported that four people are now hospitalized with the virus at Peterson Regional Medical Center – up two from Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith said there were 11 active cases, but that was before Peterson reported its latest round of numbers. The state pegs the number at more than 100.
It is estimated that more than 600 people in Kerr County have had the virus at some point since April, although the exact number remains elusive.
