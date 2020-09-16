The Kerrville Art Club recognized its 2019-20 Artist of the Year at the group’s Sept. 15 meeting. Lynn Lindley was presented with a newly redesigned Artist of the Year medallion in recognition of the honor.
This is Lindley’s fifth time to win this award.
She won the honor for her painting titled “Summer Reflection.” The judge for the competition was Mary Lindsey of the 330 Gallery in Fredericksburg.
Two KAC members also were honored at the meeting as Artists of the Month. Daneshu Clarke took first place with her “Love Creek Morning Glories,” and Janet Justice won second place honors with “Afternoon With Friends.”
For more information, visit the Kerrville Art Club Community on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.