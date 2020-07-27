Silas William Bratcher
March 1956 - July 2020
Kerrville- Silas William Bratcher, 64, of Kerrville, Texas, gained his angel wings on July 16th, 2020. He was born on March 11th, 1956 in Kerrville, Texas, Eula Mae Fifer and CB Bratcher, who both have proceeded him in death.
He attended Tivy high school where he played on the basketball team in 1972. He was later then employed at Kerrville State Hospital and Alpine Terrance as a nursing assistant and then became a truck driver making trips from Kerrville, Texas, to Midland/Odessa.
His last known place of employment was at the Y.O. Ranch hotel for 8 years as maintenance where he made a lot of close friends who also treated him like family. He loved to go fishing, enjoyed playing his music, dancing, spending time with friends and family, especially his grandkids, having family get-togethers, and had a passion for doing handyman work and cutting grass. He helped maintain the lawn for Doyle Community Center and for friends who live in the community and Kerrville area. He always wore a smile on his face and enjoyed helping any and every one as much as he could, no matter who it was. He was always a hardworking, dedicated, independent individual with a heart full of love.
Silas enjoyed life for what it was and made the best out of the time he had here with us. He has truly touched many lives and he may be gone, but never forgotten, for he will be in our hearts forever. As he would say “It’s all good!”
He leaves in mourning: his children; Jason Bratcher and his wife Elsita, Derrick Garner, & Savannah Bratcher, along with 7 grandchildren, 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Celebration of life will be 11am, Saturday, August 01, 2020 at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
