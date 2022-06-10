Dangerous heat builds across the Hill Country on Saturday and Sunday. The heat should peak across the area over the weekend and continue through Monday.
Minor cooling is possible next week, but temperatures remain well above average for the next five to 10 days.
In addition to the heat, it is likely we will see hazy skies developing due to Saharan dust that is expected to edge across Texas on Sunday and Monday.
VERY HOT TEMPERATURES SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Temperatures over the weekend are expected to become dangerously hot during the afternoon hours.
High temperatures are expected to climb to between 100 and 104 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.
Temperature values increase this weekend due to high pressure building across Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday and Sunday.
The heatwave moderates slightly on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures remain well above average.
LACK OF SIGNIFICANT RAINFALL CONTINUES
Due to high pressure, rainfall opportunities remain blocked off for the Hill Country region.
Rainfall opportunities are virtually non-existent for the next five to seven days.
This means that the drought across the area should persist or possibly intensify over the course of the next week.
HEAT SAFETY PRECAUTIONS
It is important to practice heat safety precautions this weekend and early next week.
If working outside, make sure to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.
Limit some of your outdoor activities, and try to spend your time outdoors during the morning hours or during times after sunset.
Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. The National Weather Service encourages people to “look before you lock” your vehicle.
Finally, check on the elderly, sick or those without air conditioning during this heat wave. Make sure they are doing well and that they are in a safe environment.
ANY END IN SIGHT?
On average, temperatures are expected to remain unseasonably hot for the next week or two. Unless something unexpected happens, precipitation chances are not expected to improve over the next seven days.
