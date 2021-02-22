The thermometer is showing quite a change in temperature compared to last week.
High pressure keeps us dry Tuesday, but a cold front brings a slim chance of showers and cooler temperatures Wednesday afternoon and evening.
PATCHY MORNING CLOUDS, SUNNY AFTERNOON
Tuesday looks mild again.
Patchy clouds in the morning give way to sunshine in the afternoon.
Highs should end up in the middle 70s after a cool start to the day.
South winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph.
MORE HUMIDITY, LOW CLOUDS TUESDAY NIGHT
Low clouds increase Tuesday night.
Humidity values should be higher, with lows in the lower 50s.
Models support some fog development around daybreak Wednesday.
South winds continue at 10 to 20 mph.
COLD FRONT LATE WEDNESDAY
Most of the day will be mild with highs in the lower to middle 70s.
A cold front is expected to move in around sunset, shifting winds to the north.
A slim chance of showers could occur, mainly southeast of Kerrville.
MORE CLOUDS, COOLER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds may increase, with lows in the 40s Wednesday night.
A few showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, with highs in the 50s and 60s Thursday.
