Coronavirus is proving to be a stubborn foe for nearly ever part of the United States, including here in Kerrville.
On Monday, COVID-19 infections rose by 12 in Kerr County and the Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which county officials had declined to name previously, was formally identified as the site of a significant number of cases early this month.
In a report filed with the Texas Department of State Health Services, Waterside reported 12 cases of COVID-19 among its patients on Oct. 12. In addition, there were at least four employees who had the virus at that time. State documents show that no patients had the virus until the employees tested positive.
The actual number may be higher, because county and Peterson Health officials reported on Oct. 15 that there were 11 cases reported at a nursing home, and no one has provided comment about the issue — all citing privacy concerns.
On Monday, Peterson Health reported 12 new cases of the virus and eight people are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Peterson Health said it tested 140 people for possible coronavirus symptoms over the weekend. The positivity rate for those tests was more than 8%.
In Texas, there were 4,418 new cases reported on Monday, which sets the stage for a doubling of cases on Tuesday. In almost ever instance of the state's reporting, Mondays have proven to be light from the weekend, but on Tuesday they have seen significant increases. Here are some examples:
Monday, Oct 19 there were 2,273 cases reported, and the next day that rose to 4,856.
Monday, Oct. 12 there were 2,384 cases reported, and the next day that rose to 5,050.
Monday, Oct. 5 there were 2,192 cases reported, and the next day that rose to 3,872.
Texas also appears to have the most reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and is rapidly approaching on 1 million cases. Texas' official total is 867,000 confirmed cases, but others point to more than 920,000 cases.
The U.S. had another day with more than 60,000 cases, which comes after record days on Friday and Saturday, where more than 83,000 people tested positive each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.