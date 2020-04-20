A 39-year-old man accused of being in the country illegally last year was jailed on suspicion of public intoxication and released to immigration authorities again.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Pedro Morales-Martinez on April 18 and accused him of public intoxication, according to jail records. It appears the man had an active warrant issued by the U.S.Department of Homeland Security. He was transferred to that agency on April 20, according to the records.
Morales-Martinez, who has a Kerrville address, was jailed on Dec. 17, 2016 on suspicion of assault and released the same day on bond, although it’s unclear whether he was charged. It doesn’t appear he was accused of being in the country illegally at that time. Morales-Martinez was arrested March 3, 2019 on suspicion of another assault, and released to the homeland security office the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.