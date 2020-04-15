The Kerrville Daily Times will change its business model in response to the historic effect COVID-19 is having on the local economy and beyond, publisher Carlina Villalpando announced Tuesday.
Local businesses have closed, laid-off workers and shifted how they operate to deal with downturns caused by the pandemic. Villalpando said the newspaper isn’t immune to the same challenges and must make changes to survive.
On Thursday, April 30, The Kerrville Daily Times will begin a three-day-a-week publishing schedule with a new focus on digital news coverage. Villalpando said the company did not anticipate a reduction in printing prior to the pandemic, as the business, much like the local and national economy, had been healthy.
“This change is a direct response to the sudden and dramatic downtown in business caused by the coronavirus crisis,” Villalpando said. “Like most businesses in our community, we’ve been hit hard and have struggled to continue our normal operations with as little as possible impact on our workforce and products. We must adapt to preserve our business and continue to serve our community.”
Print editions of The Kerrville Daily Times will be distributed to subscribers and single-copy readers Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Texas Hill Country Culture, the newspaper’s glossy magazine, will continue delivery monthly in the weekend edition, and Business Link, a business magazine produced in partnership with The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce will continue to be published on the second Thursday monthly. The Kerrville Daily Times will continue to publish local news daily through its digital edition dailytimes.com.
Villalpando said more than 70 percent of the newspaper's business comes from advertising from primarily local businesses. The rest is from subscriptions and other products, including printing as many as 20 other regional newspapers, which all have experienced similar, or deeper, losses.
Villalpando said the decision to change print frequency did not come easily, especially as the community relies on the newspaper to keep it informed during this crisis, but the decline in advertising has forced the newspaper to make changes.
The new production schedule will allow The Kerrville Daily Times to cut distribution and some newsprint expenses, helping the newspaper to preserve jobs, she said.
“For the last four weeks, our staff has worked hard and produced some of their best work under very challenging circumstances,” Villalpando said. “Our goal is to preserve as many employees as possible, so we can continue excellent daily news coverage of this crisis, as well as our usual reporting of our community. We do not intend to cut content; it will continue uninterrupted, and in some cases increased online and then packaged in three robust print editions.”
The newspaper will continue to publish stories and photos seven days a week at dailytimes.com, even on days when the print product isn’t delivered. Subscribers who aren’t set up for digital access should reach out to the newspaper to get connected and logged into the paper’s website. The newspaper also will increase the delivery of its free email newsletters.
The website, which has been revamped for the pandemic by Managing Editor Louis Amestoy, has seen record traffic since the coronavirus outbreak, including more than 12,000 daily visitors. The newspaper also has increased its efforts on social media, including launching free, twice-daily news broadcast on Facebook, produced and hosted by Amestoy.
“We are currently producing more content online than we are in print, especially when it comes to coronavirus coverage,” Amestoy said. “In March, we posted more than 950 articles, including more than 500 from our staff.”
Amestoy said the newspaper isn’t planning on cutting any regular features or content, just repackaging them across the three printed editions. For example, readers can expect to receive two crossword puzzles and two of each of their usual comic strips on printed delivery days. The weekly puzzle book will stay on Tuesdays, while the Friday faith content will move to the bigger weekend editions. Color comics will remain on Saturdays.
“In the coming months, we are going to continue the excellent level of coverage you’ve long expected from this newspaper,” Amestoy said. “We are committed to this mission and we’re hoping you will continue to support our efforts.”
The Kerrville Daily Times is locally managed and independently owned and operated by Texas-based Southern Newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.