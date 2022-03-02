5-day forecast
High pressure keeps the Hill Country dry Thursday. A low chance of morning drizzle or light showers are possible Friday and Saturday.

Storms could affect the region Sunday with the approach of a cold front. Heaviest precipitation is expected to remain north and east of Kerrville at this time.

PARTLY SUNNY AND MILD 

Thursday features a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Highs warm into the middle 70s across the area.

South winds average 5 to 15 mph with higher humidity in the forecast.

LOW CLOUDS/FOG OVERNIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday night. Patchy fog may develop toward daybreak.

A very low 5% chance of drizzle is possible.  

Low temperatures hold in the lower to middle 50s. 

South winds continue at 5 to 10 mph.

GUSTY WINDS FRIDAY

Friday feels a lot like March. We can expect more clouds than sunshine.  

There is a slight chance of light showers. Gusty winds develop during the day.

Highs warm into the lower and middle 70s. 

 South winds increase to 15 to 20 mph with gusts over 25 mph possible.

WEEKEND STORM CHANCES?

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the forecast late Saturday. There is a better chance we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday ahead of a cold front.

Most of the weekend should be warm and humid.

