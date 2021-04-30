A low pressure system will cross the Hill Country late Friday night and Saturday.
The storm system will create a good chance for showers and thunderstorms during this time. Rainfall totals of one to three inches are possible and a few locations could pick up rainfall totals between five and eight inches through Saturday night.
Watch out for areas of flash flooding across the Hill Country for the first part of the weekend.
Creeks, rivers, streams and low-water crossings may flood quickly due to rainfall earlier this week.
If water is covering the roadways, remember to "Turn Around! Don't Drown!"
It only takes six inches of rushing water to wash a car or vehicle off the roadway.
Lows drop into the lower 60's most areas with rain chances likely off and on Friday night through Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.