The first thing you will notice across the Hill Country on Thursday is higher humidity. Dew points rise into the 60s during the day, making it feel more humid outside.
The higher humidity may linger through Friday, before a strong cold front drops temperatures Friday night into Saturday.
CLOUDY AND HUMID START THURSDAY
Low stratus clouds and patchy fog are possible Thursday morning. Skies become partly sunny by noon. High temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
South winds average 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
LOW CLOUDS REDEVELOP OVERNIGHT
Low stratus clouds and patchy fog are possible late Thursday night through Friday morning. Low temperatures end in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South winds increase to 5 to 15 mph overnight.
MUCH WARMER FRIDAY
The West Texas “dry line” may move across the Hill Country during the afternoon hours. This setup is more typical in April or May, but dry desert air will move eastward into the Hill Country Friday afternoon.
Historically, the “dry line” can trigger isolated, strong to severe thunderstorms, and temperatures can soar higher in drier desert air. Highs should easily warm into the 80s with a few 90s possible west of Kerrville.
Winds become southwest at 10 to 15 mph Friday afternoon. Models show storms staying east of Kerrville.
WINDY COLD FRONT FRIDAY NIGHT
A strong cold front moves across the region Friday night. The front brings a low chance of rain with it towards daybreak Saturday.
Lows drop into the 30s and 40s for the day Saturday.
WINDY AND COLDER SATURDAY
A windy cold front brings highs in the 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon. North winds increase to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
We could experience our first widespread killing freeze Saturday night and Sunday morning behind the front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.