Hot and humid weather conditions remain in the forecast Monday across the Hill Country.
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will continue with highs in the lower to middle 90's. Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that pop up.
A marginal risk for severe thunderstorms will exist across the area late Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Storms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts in isolated cases.
The marginal (1 in 5) risk area includes Kerrville and the entire Hill Country favoring 6 p.m. to midnight Monday.
Lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight through daybreak Tuesday with lows in the upper 60's and a period of brief north winds expected.
High humidity returns Tuesday with lower rain chances and highs in the middle to upper 80's.
