An 18-year-old Kerrville man is in the Kerr County jail on suspicion of possessing child porn.
Keaton Tyler Vasquez was arrested Oct. 7 by a sheriff’s deputy who accused him of possessing child porn that day. His bond was set at $75,000, according to jail records.
Vasquez appears to have no criminal history in Kerr County.
