While preparing for the worst during the coronavirus pandemic, the work will continue at Peterson Regional Medical Center, including elective surgeries.
For many hospitals across the country how to handle that issue is a key talking point, including at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
“We are still performing surgeries as scheduled,” said Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmonson on Sunday via email.
Edmonson emphasized the team at Peterson is examining the changing conditions on a daily basis. There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Kerrville and Kerr County, the number of cases continues to rise across Texas, including in nearby Bexar County.
“Peterson Health uses daily debriefings to determine the next 12-24 hours for care for our hospital daily practices,” Edmonson wrote. “We have our own infection prevention nurse along with our Chief Medical Officer to monitor clinical practices. Precautions are being implemented and changes are being made to ensure the safety of our patients, staff and visitors.”
Last week, the hospital initiated screening procedures for all of those visiting and it’s similar to what has been instituted as the Veterans Administration hospitals, including in Kerrville, and in nursing homes.
Around the country, hospital executives were considering stopping elective procedures. At New York Presbyterian's 13 hospital network and New York City's public hospitals announced they would cease elective surgeries — a move closely followed by others in the medical field.
“This is going to be a fairly tremendous strain on our health system,” warned Dr. William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
The United States is still facing an active flu season, and many hospitals are already running at capacity caring for those patients. The new virus will only add to that burden, said Dr. Bruce Ribner, an infectious-disease specialist at Emory University’s medical school.
Government health authorities are taking emergency steps to waive certain laws and regulations to help hospitals deal with the crisis. Hospitals, too, are getting ready.
This week, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association and American Nurses Association asked for a presidential emergency declaration that would allow doctors and nurses to work across state lines and would waive certain rules to free up hospital beds. Similar declarations were issued during Hurricane Katrina and the swine flu outbreak.
On Friday, President Donald Trump responded by issuing an emergency declaration and said he was giving the U.S. health secretary authority to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.