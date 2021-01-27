FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time. The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Raiders told ESPN on Wednesday, Jan. 27, that he was walking away “knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)