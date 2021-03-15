A Kerrville man was arrested for the 17th time in Kerr County since 1991, this time on accusations of driving children around while possessing a stolen firearm, marijuana, THC, methamphetamine, heroin and an open container of an alcoholic beverage.
A Kerrville police officer stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Denton about 7:39 p.m. March 10 and made contact with the driver, Robert Miles Hatchett Jr., according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
The officer noticed the driver, born in 1971, had two small children, a boy and a girl, in the car, and also "an open alcoholic beverage in plain view," Lamb said in an email.
"The officer then discovered marijuana in the car and Hatchett was arrested," Lamb wrote. "Hatchett was patted down prior to being placed in a patrol unit, and more marijuana was found hidden in his sock."
The officer searched Hatchett’s car and found more marijuana that had been coated in THC wax or oil concentrate, almost 2 grams of methamphetamine, about 2 grams of suspected black tar heroin and powdered heroin that appeared to have been mixed with fentanyl or another substance, Lamb wrote.
"The suspected methamphetamine and heroin both showed a positive reaction on a field test and have been sent to the DPS lab in Austin for analysis," Lamb wrote.
Two firearms were discovered in the car: a loaded revolver and a 12 gauge shotgun, the latter of which was discovered to have been stolen from Waco, Lamb wrote.
"A review of Hatchett’s criminal history shows a state jail felony conviction for Abandon Endanger Child Intentionally, Knowingly, Recklessly, Criminally, or Negligently from the 451stDistrict Court in Kendall County, Texas, with a sentence date of 01/09/2020. Hatchett is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm."
The children were released to a relative and Hatchett was booked at the Kerr County jail and released the following day on bonds totaling $22,000, according to county records.
The officer recommended the following charges:
- Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana
- Possession of 1-4 grams of a penalty-group 2 drug
- Two counts of possession of 1-4 grams of a penalty-group 1 drug
- Possessing a firearm too soon after serving a felony sentence
- Theft of a firearm
- Unlawfully carrying a weapon (due to allegations he possessed a weapon during the commission of the other alleged offenses)
- At least one count of abandoning or endangering a child
County records show Hatchett has pleaded guilty, no contest or been convicted in Kerr County of possessing or delivering drug paraphernalia, making alcohol available to a minor and three counts of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
