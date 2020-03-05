For 10 minutes, Noah Rhodes rested on the turf
of Antler Stadium on Thursday.
A few moments earlier, Rhodes had pushed himself to his physical limits to ensure his Tivy 1,600-meter relay team finished in first place at the Antler Relays. When senior quarterback Trapper Pannell passed Rhodes the baton, Tivy was trailing Fredericksburg in the final leg of the race. During the final 100 meters of the race, he and Frederickburg’s Troy Kneese sprinted stride for stride. The Tivy senior, though, summoned one last ounce of effort to pull ahead of Kneese before they crossed the finish line.
Rhodes delivered his team the gold medal with a time of 3:28.41, just two-tenths ahead of Fredericksburg (3:28.61)
“He was really fast,” Rhodes said of Kneese. “But I just have this will to compete that helps me late (in races).
Rhodes won gold in the 400-meter dash (51.52) and silver in the 200 (22.3 hand time). Running is his passion. He aspires to run track in colleges and hopes to compete at the state meet in Austin.
When his adrenaline subsided shortly after the mile relay, Rhodes collapsed on the turf, giving himself a well-deserved rest.
“It’s a pretty taxing race, but Noah Rhodes was the anchor and he just really carried the team,” said Pannell, who is running track this spring to prepare for summer workouts at Sam Houston State. “He’s a leader. He’s definitely one of the best athletes in track. He’s probably going to go the farthest. He has dreams of going to state and they are pretty realistic.”
Here’s some other highlights from the Antler Relays:
Freshman Sensation hauls in medals
Kevin Pope admitted Wednesday he’s experimenting, placing Ximena Tinajero in different events to see where the freshman performs best.
Tinajero proved last fall she’s a special athlete. Not only did she qualify for the state meet in cross country, she also set a Tivy school record for a 5,000-meter race with a time of 18:42.
She excelled again on Thursday, earning silver in the 300-meter hurdles and bronze in both the 1600 and 800 meter runs.
Stieler qualifies for Texas Relays
Tivy senior pole vaulter Andrew Stieler didn’t break the school record for highest jump, but he still considered his performance to be a success.
He cleared 15-03.00 feet to win his fourth gold medal this season; and he also secured a trip to the Texas Relays. And he is still on track to advance to the state meet for the second straight season.
Tivy results from Antler Relays
Girls 200 Meter Run
Lauren Fahey, silver (26.56)
Girls 800 Meter Run
Ximena Tinajero, bronze (2:21.44)
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Ximena Tinajero, bronze (5:35.53)
Girls 3200 Meter Run
Kendyl Turner, bronze medal (13:01.50)
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Ximena Tinajero, silver (47.56)
Girls Pole Vault
Makayla Foster, bronze (10-03.00)
Girls Discus Throw
Kindal Brown, bronze ( 101-07)
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Noah Rhodes, silver (22.34)
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Noah Rhodes, gold (51.52)
Johnny Vasquez , bronze (55.08)
Boys 800 Meter Run
Ethan Wrase, gold (2:01.10)
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Colby Oehler, bronze (15.93)
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Hayden Poe, silver (41.38)
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Andrew Garcia, Ronald Hannemann, Dalton Hanus and Damian Hernandez, bronze (44.04)
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Andrew Garcia, Ronald Hannemann, Dalton Hanus and Damian Hernandez, silver (1:33.56)
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Ethan Wrase, Dalton Hanus, Trapper Pannell, Noah Rhodes
