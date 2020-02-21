SAN ANTONIO — With 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Audrey Robertson, Julia Becker and Presleigh Way sat next to each other on Tivy’s bench, soaking in the final moments of the Lady Antlers’ 66-48 win over Highlands at the Paul Taylor Field House on Friday.
For 30 minutes, the trio had tormented the Owls. But during the final two minutes, they relaxed, watching fellow senior Liz Twiss help the Tivy reserves place the exclamation area-round victory. When the final buzzer sounded, they all sported smiles as they sprinted on to the court to congratulate their teammates.
Throughout this season, the four seniors have carried Tivy’s young team. They’ve been relentless encouragers, dynamic scorers and tenacious defenders. On Friday, they ensured that Tivy’s season is going to continue for at least one more game. Robertson led the Lady Antlers with 15 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. Becker held one of the best players in the San Antonio area (Layla Mendoza) scoresless for the game’s first 27 minutes and also contributed 13 points and five assists on the offensive end. Presleigh Way poured in 11 points. And Liz Twiss, who is still recovering from an ankle injury, to help the Lady Antlers (30-5) advance to the regional quarterfinals, where they will play Wagner for the third time this season. Tivy won the previous two meetings.
“I am super proud of these girls to make it to regional week,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “Everyone said this was going to be rebuilding year. I am glad (the girls) took that as a challenge. They kind of smirked when they heard the word, ‘rebuilding.’
“Highlands is a good team,” Dill continued. “They are a prideful program. I told them to get ready and that they are going to come at us hard and we are going to be strong with the ball.
The Owls (28-10) also had Layla Mendoza, who entered Friday’s contest averaging 20.1 points per game. Becker, though, smothered her all game. She contested every shot and emphatically rejected two of her field goal attempts. Mendoza didn’t score her first point (a free throw) until 5:08 left in the game. She didn’t hit her first field goal until 3:06 remaining.
“I just know my whole team depends on me,” Becker said. “It’s a lot of fun for me to know I can stop her and I have some confidence in that.”
But even with Becker containing Mendoza, the Owls still gave Tivy trouble with their quick style of play. Dill tried to replicate Highlands’ tempo in practice, but it still took her players time to adjust to defending the Owls’ speedy guards.
The Lady Antlers pounced on Highlands with a 10-2 midway through the first quarter. Becker buried a triple and then drove the length of the court for a layup. Robertson followed by nailing a 3-pointer in the right corner and then intercepting a pass and scoring another layup to propel Tivy to a 18-7 lead. But every time the Lady Antlers scored, the Owls immediately pushed the ball up court. They made enough plays in transition to remain within striking distance at halftime, trailing Tivy 29-20.
“I don’t think the girls really believe on how fast they were going to play,” Dill said. “I feel like it took us a quarter and a half for them to figure out that their coach was serious about getting back fast on defense.
“I don’t think we played very well in the first half.”
The Lady Antlers, though, flexed in the second half.
Becker opened the third quarter by slamming a Mendoza’s field goal attempt to the court. Becker’s defense was beginning to visibly frustrate Mendoza, who committed her fourth foul midway through the third quarter. The Owls’ second-leading scorer, Chenise Cook, also departed to the bench in the third quarter with four fouls. The Lady Antler capitalized, ripping off a 9-2 run to enter the fourth quarter with a 40-25 lead.
Sophomore Ashlee Zirkel (8 points) then extinguished any lingering chances of a Highlands rally. On the Owls’ first possession in the fourth, She wrestled the ball away from Alexis Yturte, sliced to the basket, scored a bucket and drew a foul, draining the ensuing free throw. The Lady Antlers stretched the advantage to 56-33 before Dill emptied her bench, giving her seniors a chance to savor the final moments of another playoff victory.
“It was a lot of fun to be able to be on the bench watching,” Robertson said. “I am ready for the next round.”
