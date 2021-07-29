A 57-year-old Mountain Home ex-con was jailed in Kerrville on suspicion of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.
Antonio Hernandez Flores was jailed July 26 following a Kerr County Sheriff's Office that began that day, according to a Thursday press release. The agency obtained evidence that the sexual abuse of a child had been taking place unreported for several years, according to the release.
"Investigators were able to locate the victim and remove them from further danger," reads the release. "The suspect, identified as Antonio Hernandez Flores, was located and interviewed the same day. After the interview and investigation, Mr. Flores was arrested on a warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child Less than 14 years old."
Flores was accused of violating Texas Penal Code Sec. 21.02, which makes it a first-degree felony to sexually abuse a child younger than 14 two or more times during a period of 30 days or more. This offense is punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine. Flores is alleged to have committed one of the acts of sexual abuse on July 1, 2019.
“Our CID team acted quickly to investigate this accusation and remove a child victim from further danger,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha in the release. “Those that harm children in any way in Kerr County will find our investigators are relentless and bring those responsible to justice. We continue to work every day to make Kerr County a safer place for our kids.”
Flores was being held on a $250,000 bond as of Thursday.
Flores has been convicted of driving while intoxicated at least once in Gonzales County, in 2001, and four times in Kerr County, in 1991, 2003 and twice in 2009, according to court records.
After being convicted of his first felony DWI in Kerr County in 2003, Flores successfully completed a Texas DWI Repeat Offender Program run by the Hill Country Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, Inc. on June 21, 2004. Flores committed at least two more DWIs in 2008, which local prosecutors also enhanced to felonies.
Flores was convicted of the felonies and put on 10 years probation, which included a lockdown inpatient treatment program run by the prison system. He later violated probation and was sentenced to two, concurrent, five-year prison terms on May 20, 2010, by 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams.
