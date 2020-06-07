I have been following the plans for opening restaurants in Europe and some big cities in the U.S. One of the most creative ideas has been to close a specific block to car traffic and open the street to pedestrian only traffic. Restaurants and shops can move out onto the sidewalks and the street is reserved for pedestrians — with plenty of room for social distancing.
Earl Garrett, between Junction highway and Water Street would be perfect as a temporary pedestrian only shopping and dining area. A number of restaurants/bars have some sidewalk seating, but this would give them a lot more space and help them get back on their feet.
Kyra Bowman, Hunt
