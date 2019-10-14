Tax notices are in the mail, and Kerr County property owners should be receiving them in the next few days, if they haven’t already, according to Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves.
Kerr County’s tax offices collect tax payments from property owners for all taxing entities in the county except the Kerrville Independent School District, which handles its tax notices and collections separately.
Taxes are due any time prior to the Jan. 31, 2020, deadline, Reeves said. Payments made after that date will incur financial penalties and interest.
The county is issuing nearly 45,000 statements. Property owners can expect tax notices in their mailboxes starting today, Reeves said.
Property owners have the option of split payments, with the first payment due no later than Nov. 30. The second installment then would be due no later than June 30, 2020.
Property owners older than the age of 65 years whose property is their homestead are allowed to divide their taxes into fourths. In those instances, the first tax payment is due in January 2020 and the second in March 2020. The third and fourth installments are due in May 2020 and July 2020, respectively.
Tax payments can be made online at co.kerr.tx.us/tax/payments or in person at one of two places: The Kerr County Courthouse in Suite 124, 700 Main St. in Kerrville, or at 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram.
For more information, visit comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/ptax-faqs.php.
