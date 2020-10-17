I was surprised to learn how many church members feel that the action of closing church buildings (due to the seriousness of Covid-19 and concern for the public health) infringes upon their “right” to worship.
Since the group rallying at the cross on the hill consider themselves Christians, I’m also a bit surprised that they perceive church buildings as the only places they can “worship.” Maybe they might check their Bibles and point out where it states a church building is deemed a requirement for worship.
We can worship God anywhere — sitting by a quiet stream, in a living room with friends, with family around the dinner table, etc. No one in this country is denying you the right to worship, as proven by the recent meeting at the cross.
“Worship” has more meaning than just gathering together en masse inside of a building.
As Billy Graham explained, “The highest form of worship is the worship of unselfish Christian service.” If that is the case, perhaps closing of church buildings to slow the spread of a deadly disease might be considered the ultimate unselfish service.
Janet Butler, Kerrville
