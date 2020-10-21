The Kerrville City Council unanimously approved a plan Wednesday night that paves the way for the nation's largest homebuilder to construct at least 125 homes across the street from Tivy High School and the new Hal Peterson Middle School.
If the city and Lennar can reach an agreement, the homebuilder could start construction on the homes situated on a 33-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Texas Loop 534 and the new Olympic Drive extension toward the end of 2021.
The city-owned property is valued at more than $1.5 million and will basically be given to Lennar, but with several conditions. Those conditions include building homes priced in the $185,000 to $227,000 range. The city will also waive some development fees, but the builder is responsible for infrastructure costs.
Since 2016, the city has been trying to entice a developer to build on the land through a variety of incentives, but none were able to do it without significant city-backed incentives. In the end, Lennar was the only builder that came forward with a plan that seemed to fit, said City Manager Mark McDaniel.
"Since they're a production builder, they can do it a lower cost," McDaniel told the City Council.
However, two speakers, including an officer with Guadalupe Bank spoke out against the deal. Both speakers raised concerns about the incentives.
In a letter read at the meeting, Guadalupe Bank's Chris Braaten, who is a lending officer and Vice President, said that he was concerned the deal sent the wrong message to local builders. He argued that the project would cap the price of homes in the market.
"I'm concerned this is a desperation move," Braaten's letter read.
However, Councilwoman Kim Clarkson eagerly pushed back against Braaten's assertions.
"I'd like to say that if a local builder could build this project we'd do that," Clarkson said. "We've opened this project three times. I would love nothing more than a local builder to do this. We’ve never gotten anything until now."
Kerr Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gil Salinas said the project is critical in Kerrville's efforts to settle new businesses in the community. He cited new jobs coming through the Kerrville State Hospital, All-Plastics, Prime Metal, along with a new business in Comfort that could employ hundreds of people.
During McDaniel's presentation he outlined how the project would move forward in the coming months. The property still had to be annexed into the city limits, re-platted and zoned. Other agreements were needed to be finalized.
However, McDaniel said that if this project is successful it could lead to others in the community. Lennar, for instance, has not built anything this far west of the Interstate 35 corridor or in Houston. It does have a development in Marble Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.