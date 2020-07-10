A man accused of being in the country illegally was convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman and sentenced to probation this week.
Jose Rodrigo Jacobo-Muniz, born in 1981, was sentenced to 10 years probation by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. during a July 6 hearing in which a taxpayer-funded interpreter was used. He was transferred to the custody of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on July 7, jail records show.
According to an indictment issued in January, Jacobo-Muniz caused bodily injury to a woman he knew was pregnant. He committed the offense “by slapping and pushing her,” the indictment states. He committed the assault on or about Dec. 15, 2019. The crime is a felony of the third degree punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
The victim was not severely injured, someone familiar with the case said.
Emerson also fined Jacobo-Muniz $5,000 and ordered him to pay $375 in court costs.
As part of his probation, Jacobo-Muniz is ordered to complete a drug offender education program and a life training institute program, and he’s prohibited from having any contact with the victim.
According to his retained attorney, Jacobo-Muniz is a Mexican citizen and he's facing deportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.