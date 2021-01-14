The Tivy boys soccer team battled San Antonio MacArthur on the road and it was a defensive affair that ended with a final score of 0-0.
Joshua Shantz stood out for the Antlers with a total of six saves on the night.
This contest came on the heels of a very tough 2-1 loss to Cibolo Steele earlier this week.
Manny Hernandez scored the lone goal for the Antlers in that contest and Shantz had seven saves for Tivy.
JV TEAM DEFEATS MACARTHUR 2-1
The Tivy JV boys soccer team defeated San Antonio MacArthur 2-1.
Julian Bernal scored both goals for the Antlers and Juan Pablo Rivera and Daniel Lopez had an assist apiece.
